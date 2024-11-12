AGL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.2%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
DCL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 87.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.07%)
FFBL 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
FFL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUBC 110.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.68%)
KEL 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
KOSM 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.56%)
MLCF 42.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.86%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
OGDC 194.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-1.6%)
PAEL 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.41%)
PIBTL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.63%)
PPL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.73%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.2%)
PTC 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
SEARL 79.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.89%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
TPLP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
TREET 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
TRG 52.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.07%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.82%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,919 Decreased By -53.7 (-0.54%)
BR30 30,789 Decreased By -308.8 (-0.99%)
KSE100 93,375 Decreased By -273.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 28,877 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.49%)
Nov 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares fall for third day as chipmakers extend losses

  • KOSPI was down 18.29 points, or 0.72%, at 2,513.37
Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 11:48am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

Chipmakers drag South Korean shares lower; Samsung at more than 2-year low

  • South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a third straight session, as chipmakers extended losses on fears of an escalation in Sino-US trade tensions. The won was steady, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was down 18.29 points, or 0.72%, at 2,513.37, as of 0111 GMT. It hit its lowest level in two months.

  • Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.64% to its lowest in more than two years, while peer SK Hynix lost 2.70%.

  • South Korea’s ruling party proposed a special chips act on Monday to give chipmakers subsidies and an exemption from a national cap on working hours, to tackle potential risks from measures threatened by incoming US President Donald Trump.

  • China’s semiconductor index leapt close to a three-year high on Monday on bets a US order halting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s shipments of advanced chips to Chinese customers could accelerate Beijing’s self-reliance efforts.

  • On Wall Street, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 2.5% on Monday, while US electric-vehicle maker Tesla rose 9%.

  • Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 3.25% and e-commerce firms gained, while biopharmaceutical manufacturers fell, among major heavyweights.

  • Of the total 936 traded issues, 151 shares advanced, while 753 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 55.4 billion won ($39.55 million).

  • The won was quoted at 1,401.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close at 1,401.0.

  • In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 106.00.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 2.881%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 3.009%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares fall for third day as chipmakers extend losses

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb welcomes APM Terminals’ investment offer

MoM basis: Sept debt stocks drop Rs792bn on SBP profit

T&D losses amassed: Nepra to sue Discos for Rs276bn circular debt

SBP approves TPL Corp, Abhi’s acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

IGI Holdings to purchase stake in Packages Limited for Rs2.6bn

Saudi National Bank halts plan to divest stake in Samba Bank

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab in Nov, Dec: NDMA

Oil prices hold their ground after falling on China stimulus

SECP launches country’s first start-up summit

Read more stories