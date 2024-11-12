Wheat regains some ground after US rainfall hits prices

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, after falling to a two-month low in the previous session as the US dollar strengthened and forecasts for more rain in the dry US Plains improved the outlook for crop production.

Corn and soybean futures also gained as the dollar and oil markets stabilised.

Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 T wheat

Prices of both crops had fallen on Monday as dollar strength made US farm goods less competitive and plunging oil prices spilled over to biofuels.

Fundamentals