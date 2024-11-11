Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bangladesh issues another tender to buy 50,000 T wheat

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 01:23pm

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers is Nov. 25, they said.

A previous tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 tons of wheat closed on Nov. 7, with price offers still being considered and no purchase yet reported.

Bangladesh has been active in wheat and rice import markets in past weeks after floods in the country destroyed an estimated 1.1 million tons of rice.

Floods brought by heavy monsoon rains and torrential upstream runoff struck the country in two major waves in August and October, claiming at least 75 lives and affecting millions, particularly in the eastern and northern regions where crop damage has been the most severe.

Bangladesh’s agriculture ministry said this year’s flooding has resulted in a substantial loss of rice production. In response, the government is moving quickly to import grains.

West Europe sowings resume but delays dent wheat crop potential

Price offers in the new wheat tender are sought on CIF liner out terms.

These terms include ship unloading costs for the seller.

Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing.

The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports, Chattogram and Mongla.

