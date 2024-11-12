Faisalabad wheat cultivation target set at 1.8m acres

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set the target for wheat cultivation in Faisalabad at 1.8 million acres and all available resources are being mobilized to meet this goal.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani stated this during a meeting at the commissioner’s office in Faisalabad to review wheat cultivation efforts.

The Agriculture Extension Department’s field staff is actively providing farmers with technical guidance. Special teams, in collaboration with district administrations, are overseeing the availability of quality fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides in the market. To further support farmers, mega gatherings and demonstration plots are being organized, and regular divisional and district-level committee meetings are being held.

Additionally, closer coordination between the agriculture and irrigation departments has been ensured to maintain an adequate water supply for the wheat crop.

The Minister highlighted that, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision, meeting the wheat cultivation targets in all districts is a top priority. This year, wheat cultivation on government lands will be mandatory, with each deputy commissioner required to submit a report on the progress of wheat farming on public lands.

The provincial government is prioritizing the welfare of farmers, with the Chief Minister’s comprehensive farmer support package—worth over Rs400 billion serving as a major step towards agricultural prosperity.

For small-scale wheat farmers, the Chief Minister has introduced the Kissan Card, allowing registered dealers to provide essential inputs such as fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides at controlled prices through an interest-free agricultural loan scheme. To date, transactions worth Rs16 billion have been made across the province using the Kissan Card.

The Minister also instructed that agriculture extension staff provide guidance to farmers on alternative methods to the harmful practice of burning rice stubble. District administrations are required to submit a report on wheat cultivation on government lands by November 18.

Additionally, the agriculture extension department is tasked with submitting a report on input purchases via the Kissan Card and the availability of certified seeds in the division. The Minister made it clear that any attempts to overcharge for agricultural inputs via the Kissan Card will be strictly dealt with.

He also noted that the Punjab Agriculture Department has reduced the price of certified seeds by approximately Rs2,000 this year.

Furthermore, ample stocks of DAP and other fertilizers are available at controlled rates to support wheat cultivation. The Minister emphasized that inflated prices and substandard agricultural inputs will not be tolerated during the wheat planting season.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, stressed the importance of weekly divisional and district-level meetings to track the progress of wheat sowing. He highlighted that November is a critical month for planting, and the agriculture department will work closely with the revenue department to improve coordination.

He also drew attention to the serious issue of smog and called on the agriculture department staff to take immediate action against the burning of rice residue.

