UAE consul general meets Sharjeel

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:51am

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates Consul General Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti met Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office in Karachi.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Memon and UAE Consul General Bakhit Atiq Al Rumiti discussed ways to strengthen shared values and enhance cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the UAE Consul General invited Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon to join the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

Consul General Bakhit Atiq Rumiti agreed to further promote economic and social development and cooperation. He also praised Sindh government’s anti-narcotics initiatives.

On the occasion, Consul General said that free medical camps will be set up by the UAE government in various cities for the people of Sindh.

