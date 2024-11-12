AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-12

Clean drinking water for Tharparker: FBL collaborates with Zaman Foundation

Press Release Published 12 Nov, 2024 07:54am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan announced collaboration with Zaman Foundation to bring clean drinking water to the people of Ramiyo Gajju through a solar-powered Reverse Osmosis (R.O) water filtration plant.

This initiative not only addresses the village’s 78-year struggle for safe drinking water but also empowers the community by fostering healthier living conditions and lifting participation in sustainable development.

Farah Asim, Head of Corporate Affairs at Faysal Bank speaking at the inauguration of the R.O Plant said, “At Faysal Bank, our vision of sustainability is rooted in our Islamic value of Care/Khidmat, aiming to empower communities toward self-reliance and a better quality of life.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Faysal Bank Limited clean drinking water FBL Zaman Foundation

