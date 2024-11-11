AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Gulf bourses end mixed on weak oil, ahead of US data

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 07:00pm

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday amid weak oil prices and ahead of U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials this week.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.2%, hit by a 1.1% fall in Qatar Gas Transport Nakilat and a 0.4% decreased in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - fell, after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors hoping to see growth in demand for fuel from the world’s No. 2 oil consumer, and as the U.S. dollar edged higher.

Looking ahead, there were also concerns that U.S. oil and gas output could rise under the new Trump administration, although analysts say 2025’s production forecast is unlikely to change.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index recovered early losses to finish flat. The Abu Dhabi index eased 0.1%.

Several Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, are scheduled to speak this week, when U.S. consumer and producer price index data, weekly jobless claims and retail sales figures are also due.

Traders see a 65% chance of another 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December and a 35% chance of no change, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

Most Gulf markets ease on weak oil, ahead of US data

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by decisions of the Fed, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties advancing 1.3% ahead of its earnings announcement.

Separately, Talabat, the Middle East business of Delivery Hero, will list on the Dubai Stock Exchange in mid-December, floating 15% of its issued shares, its German parent said on Sunday.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index gained 0.7%, with Telecom Egypt jumping 6.7%, after the firm signed several service agreements with Vodafone Egypt for infrastructure services.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    closed flat at 12,106
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.1% to 9,436
 DUBAI           gained 0.3% to 4,652
 QATAR           dropped 0.2% to 10,605
 EGYPT           added 0.7% to 31,621
 BAHRAIN         was up 0.1% to 2,207
 OMAN            lost 0.7% to 4,683
 KUWAIT          gained 0.7% to 7,785
----------------------------------------
