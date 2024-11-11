AGL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.36%)
AIRLINK 127.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.24%)
BOP 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (11.17%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.83%)
DFML 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
DGKC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.16%)
FCCL 33.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.74%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.09%)
FFL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
HUBC 110.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.42%)
HUMNL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.89%)
KOSM 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.37%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
NBP 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.32%)
OGDC 199.01 Increased By ▲ 7.60 (3.97%)
PAEL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (8.15%)
PIBTL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.77%)
PPL 155.07 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (3.33%)
PRL 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
SEARL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 7.13 (10%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
TOMCL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
TPLP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
TREET 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.09%)
TRG 53.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.26%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.8%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Nov 11, 2024
Markets

Palm oil closed highest since mid June 2022

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 04:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed up on Monday, following emergence of new buying interest and short coverings.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 94 ringgit or 1.84% to 5,195 ringgit ($1,178.81) a metric ton on the closing, the highest since mid June 2022.

“Price started rally after the futures hit 5,100 ringgit due to emergence of new buying interest and short coverings and lifted the futures to a new high of 5,200 ringgit,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysian benchmark palm oil futures have risen more than 35% this year and are expected to trade above to around 5,000 ringgit ($1,141) per metric ton until June 2025, supported by tight supply and bullish demand.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) monthly data on Monday showed that palm oil stocks shrank the most in seven months in October as exports surged, production fell and domestic consumption increased.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 fell 15.8% to 429,455 metric tons from a month earlier, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services (ITS) said on Monday.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1-10 fell 14.6% to 419,094 tonnes from 490,582 tonnes shipped during Oct. 1-10, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said on Monday.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.47%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.16%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.37%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.62% against the U.S. dollar, making the vegetable oil cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday as the threat of supply disruptions from a U.S. storm eased and after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

