South African rand stable; local jobs data in focus this week

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, with local unemployment figures a highlight among this week’s economic data releases.

At 0707 GMT, the rand traded at 17.5850 against the dollar , within touching distance of Friday’s closing level of 17.5875.

The rand was highly volatile last week as global financial markets digested Donald Trump’s US election victory and the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision.

This week, local factors may be back in the driving seat, analysts say.

South African rand slips against stronger dollar

Statistics South Africa will publish third-quarter unemployment numbers on Tuesday, with September manufacturing output also due on Tuesday and September mining production on Thursday.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 9.18%.