Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand stable; local jobs data in focus this week

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 01:25pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Monday, with local unemployment figures a highlight among this week’s economic data releases.

At 0707 GMT, the rand traded at 17.5850 against the dollar , within touching distance of Friday’s closing level of 17.5875.

The rand was highly volatile last week as global financial markets digested Donald Trump’s US election victory and the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy decision.

This week, local factors may be back in the driving seat, analysts say.

South African rand slips against stronger dollar

Statistics South Africa will publish third-quarter unemployment numbers on Tuesday, with September manufacturing output also due on Tuesday and September mining production on Thursday.

The benchmark 2030 government bond was slightly weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 9.18%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand stable; local jobs data in focus this week

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Oil little changed as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

Read more stories