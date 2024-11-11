Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 11:32am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 11:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.83, a loss of Re0.09 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 277.74, against 277.70 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar edged higher on Monday as markets braced for US inflation data and a throng of Federal Reserve speakers this week, while the yuan nursed a hangover from Beijing’s latest underwhelming stimulus package.

The US dollar stood at 7.1955 yuan, having jumped 0.7% on Friday, and looks set to again test the 7.2000 barrier.

Trading was light with US bond markets closed for a public holiday, though stocks and futures are open.

The dollar index was a fraction firmer at 105.05, after gaining 0.6% last week mainly against the euro.

Analysts assume Donald Trump’s policies would put upward pressure on US inflation and bond yields, while limiting the Federal Reserve’s scope to ease policy.

A host of Fed officials are due to speak this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, so there will be plenty of guidance on the outlook for rates.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended declines on Monday as the threat of a supply disruption from a US storm eased and after China’s stimulus plan disappointed investors seeking fuel demand growth in the world’s No. 2 oil consumer.

Brent crude futures dropped 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.56 a barrel by 0340 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $70 a barrel, down 38 cents, or 0.5%. Both benchmarks fell more than 2% last Friday.

This is an intra-day update

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service currency rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

CCP for sell-off of Discos or exploring PPPs

Pakistan’s record smog triggers anguish and anxiety

China to continue support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Oil little changed as US storm threat abates, China stimulus disappoints

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

Read more stories