Blasts heard in Kyiv, power cut after Ukraine’s air force warns of Russian missile attack

KYIV: Blasts were heard in Kyiv and parts of the city were left without power early on Monday after Ukraine’s air force put the whole country under air raid alerts following the launch of Russian missile attacks.

“The air alert is related to the launch of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers,” the air force said on their Telegram channels.

Reuters’ witnesses reported hearing blasts in Kyiv in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

Ukrainian air force says it downs 5 cruise missiles, 11 drones launched by Russia

Parts of Kyiv were also without power, witnesses reported, after Ukrainian media reports of emergency blackouts in several regions due to the attack.