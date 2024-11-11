Nov 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on Beijing debt plan letdown

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2024 10:14am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Monday as Beijing’s local government debt relief package fell short of investors’ expectations.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index declined nearly 1% at the open, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 2%.

China unveiled a 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) debt package after market close on Friday to ease local government financing strains and stabilise flagging economic growth, but it contained no direct stimulus.

Investors were largely unimpressed and worried it might not be enough to preempt another round of fractious Sino-US tensions and trade barriers.

China stocks end lower as expectations cool for Beijing’s fiscal stimulus

US presidential election winner Donald Trump has vowed to adopt blanket 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods when he returns to the White House.

Offshore-listed China stocks slumped after the debt relief plan was announced on Friday.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index tumbled 4.7%, while the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF plunged 6.7%.

China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks fall on Beijing debt plan letdown

PSX hits new high, KSE-100 surges over 500 points on positive economic indicators

Pak mission in China: 20 new posts created in Trade Section

International transshipment cargoes: FBR to allow inter-port movement

Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

Customs duty in 2023-24: Petroleum sector, imported vehicles top contributors

Rs237bn FED collected from cigarettes in 2023-24

FBR reshuffles 208 officers

WHT’s share in collection of direct taxes stands at 60pc

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Challenge of terrorism: Federal govt to provide resources to Balochistan govt: Naqvi

Read more stories