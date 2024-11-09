AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-09

China stocks end lower as expectations cool for Beijing’s fiscal stimulus

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks declined on Friday but booked their best week in a month, as investors lowered expectations for Beijing’s fiscal stimulus package and took profit ahead of the announcement.

Chinese authorities said that they would allow local governments to issue six trillion yuan ($838.77 billion) in bonds to swap for off-balance sheet or “hidden” debt over three years.

Investors appeared disappointed with the size of the plan, with the Hang Seng Index widenening losses in the final minutes before the market closed at 4:15 p.m.

All eyes are on details of Beijing’s fiscal stimulus after US elections, which some expect will be more forceful in the face of tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump.

Reuters earlier reported China is considering approving the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy, addressing local debts, property and consumption. Both China and Hong Kong markets opened higher following Wall Street bullishness overnight as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, adding fuel to a risk rally sparked by Trump’s election victory. But at the close China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index fell 1%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.5%. For the week though, both gauges were still up more than 5%.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index lost 1.1%, but logged its first weekly gain since October.

Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management said it is unrealistic to expect the government to announce details of fiscal stimulus for next year at Friday’s meeting.

“I think the messages from the press conference are positive for China’s macro outlook.” As the highly anticipated stimulus was about to be announced, some market watchers warned that investor expectations were too high and said they believed most funds will go toward reduced local government debt burdens and won’t offer much of a boost to near-term economic growth.

China stocks 2024 US elections

Comments

200 characters

China stocks end lower as expectations cool for Beijing’s fiscal stimulus

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories