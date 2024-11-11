PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the Arab-Islamic Summit.

Upon his arrival at Riyadh’s Royal Airport Terminal, Prime Minister Shehbaz was warmly received by Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic staff.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit in Riyadh on Nov 11

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his post on X wrote “…I will join the leaders of the Muslim Ummah at the Joint Arab Islamic Summit being convened to discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace”.