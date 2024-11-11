AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-11

Zardari, PM laud security forces

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2024 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have both commended Pakistan’s security forces for their successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, which led to the deaths of six terrorists and left six others injured.

In separate statements, President Zardari praised the bravery and professionalism of the security personnel involved in the operation, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country. He emphasized the determination of the nation to ensure peace and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also extended his appreciation to the security forces for their swift and effective action, stressing that the fight against terrorism will continue until it is completely eliminated from Pakistan. He said the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in their fight to eradicate elements involved in spreading terrorism and anarchy.

