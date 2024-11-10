PM Shebaz departs for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Besides, addressing the forum, he is also expected to hold meetings with the world leaders, on the sidelines of the summit.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi are accompanying Shehbaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to participate in the Arab-Islamic Summit

This extraordinary summit has been convened by Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including Gaza, and Palestine.

Heads of state and governments from Arab League and OIC member countries are participating in the summit.