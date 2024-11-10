AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Sports

Uncapped McSweeney to open batting for Australia against India

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2024 11:42am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Uncapped Nathan McSweeney has beaten out his rivals to secure the vacant spot in the Australia team for the first Test against India in Perth, with head selector George Bailey backing the 25-year-old to open the batting later this month.

Australia has been engrossed for weeks in a heated debate over who should take the spot left open in the batting order by the season-ending injury to all-rounder Cameron Green.

With Steve Smith’s brief period as a Test opener already signalled as being over, McSweeney has been given the nod to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order when the first of five Tests against India gets under way on Nov. 22.

Uncapped English-born batter Josh Inglis was also named in the 13-man on Sunday but he is expected to provide injury cover for wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

“He’s a player whose growth is on a great trajectory, a very organised, composed player at the crease who has a game that will suit Test cricket,” Bailey told Australian media on Sunday.

“In the 15 or so (Sheffield Shield) games he’s been batting for South Australia, I think he’s been in before the 10th over about 20 times, so he’s had plenty of experience.

“I think his game and the way he plays, I don’t think the adjustment from three to opening will be too much.”

McSweeney, who usually plays at number three for his state Queensland, scored 14 and 25 in his two innings as an opener in the “A” match against India in Melbourne, which concluded on Saturday.

That proved sufficient to see off the challenge of teenager Sam Konstas, as well as tried and Tested options Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris, even if the latter scored a 74 in the first innings of the match.

India declines to travel for Champions Trophy

The other selection from outside Australia’s core Test team was Scott Boland, who looks set to reprise his role as backup paceman behind skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

“Scott has been a top-level performer when given the opportunity at Test level and remains a valued member of the squad,” Bailey said. After the opening clash in Perth, Australia and India go on to play a day-nighter in Adelaide before Tests in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

