Iqbal Day marked

LAHORE: Iqbal Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of national poet and great philosopher, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was observed with national fervour on Saturday with a resolve to follow his teachings for national dignity.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the country’s progress and prosperity and eternal peace of late Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal also known as Poet of the East.

A change of guard’s ceremony was held at Mazar-i-Iqbal here on Saturday, to Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal’s birth anniversary. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed security charge of the Mazar-i-Iqbal from Punjab Rangers. Commander Central Punjab of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Azhar Mahmood was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He laid floral wreath and offered “fateha” at national poet’s grave. Later, he penned remarks in the Visitor’s Book, lauding Allama Iqbal’s great political and literary achievements and services.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also visited Mazar-i- Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day, laid floral wreath and offered ‘fateha.’ On reaching Mazar-i-Iqbal, a smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented the guard of honour to the Governor. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the development, prosperity and stability of the country.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also visited Mazar-i-Iqbal.

He said on the occasion that following Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self-reliance by whole Muslim Ummah is need of the hour. Tarar told media the present government is implementing the vision of Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self-reliance by empowering youth.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to visionary poet and philosopher Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, on his birth anniversary and called for commitment to imbibing his vision and building a nation. On his X handle, the prime minister said, “His (Dr. Iqbal) thoughts and writings have deeply influenced the course of our nation and remain a beacon of inspiration, urging us to work tirelessly for the progress and strength of Pakistan.”

The PM said, “Allama Iqbal’s poetry was not just a reflection of his time but a timeless call for action and introspection.” He urged the youth to rise above mediocrity and achieve greatness through unwavering faith and hard work, he added. He further posted, “As we celebrate this day, let us commit ourselves to imbibing his vision and building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.”

The prime minister also posted couplets from the poetry of Allama Iqbal, highlighting the message of constant struggle in life to overcome trials and tribulations of life.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with Iqbal Day to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

