Experts recommend alternate tobacco products

Published 10 Nov, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Health experts stressed the need for educating healthcare providers on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies backed by scientific evidence for reducing the health impacts of smoking by switching to less risky alternatives. Experts told Business Recorder on Saturday that Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies have been proven effective globally, significantly lowering smoking rates in countries like Sweden and Japan. However, in Pakistan, growing calls for stricter policies on “THR” products like vapes and oral nicotine pouches risk worsening the situation.

On the other hand, health experts expressed concern over the increasing availability of THR products, arguing that they pose severe health risks and remain largely unregulated in Pakistan. Their calls for immediate government action and tighter regulations reflect a narrative driven more by fear than by facts. While their intentions are to protect public health, this approach may miss a critical opportunity to reduce smoking-related harm through education and awareness rather than restrictions.

Responding to this, experts said that not all smokers are looking to kick the habit. Some wish to continue nicotine consumption but in a less harmful way. THR products, which are smoke-free, reduce the harmful chemicals found in smoke. Instead of viewing these alternatives as a threat, healthcare providers should be educated on the scientific evidence demonstrating the substantial harm reduction benefits they offer.

Another health expert from Karachi said that the credibility and expertise of medical experts lend significant weight to the cause, helping dispel myths and misinformation about less harmful alternatives. By endorsing THR, they can shape public opinion and influence policy decisions, fostering a more balanced and informed discussion around these products. Moreover, equipping them with tailored training and resources will enable healthcare providers to offer better-informed advice, ensuring that smokers are aware of the risks and benefits of different nicotine products, they maintained.

