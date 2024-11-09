‘Iqbal Day’ today

LAHORE: “Iqbal Day” marking the birth anniversary of philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, is being observed on Saturday (today) with national fervour.

The government has already declared the public holiday and all the offices and educational institutions will remain closed.

National flag will be hoisted at all important public buildings on the day.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the eternal peace of great poet.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the sub-continent through his poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930. Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Radio and TV channels presented special programmes in connection with Iqbal Day to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

Meanwhile, a prestigious change of guard ceremony will take place at his mausoleum at Badshahi Mosque.

Dignitaries and educationists will visit his shrine on Saturday.

Social, cultural, educational and literary organizations will hold different programmes and activities to mark the day and pay tribute to the great poet who envisioned a separate homeland for the Muslims of India which led to creation of Pakistan.

In their messages on the occasion, the Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tributes to poet of the East and urged the nation to follow the message of Allama Iqbal in its true spirit and make Pakistan a modern, progressive, democratic Islamic state.

In Sialkot, a special function will be held at Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of the great philosopher, to commemorate the day.

