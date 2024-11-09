Advisory body to make theatre plays civilized, family-friendly: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has announced that a seven-member advisory committee has been formed, under the leadership of Secretary Information Tahir Raza Hamdani, to make theatre plays civilized, family-friendly, and cultural.

Other members of the committee are: senior actors Sohail Ahmed, Naseem Vicky, Nasir Chinioti, Saleem Albela, Qaiser Piya, Iftikhar Thakur and Majid Khan.

The advisory committee will submit its recommendations within 15 days.

Minister Information Azma Bokhari and Secretary Tahir Raza Hamdani also met with senior theatre artists.

Azma Bokhari that the primary objective of the Advisory Committee is to restore stage plays to being civilized, polite, and family-oriented. If subsidies are required for the revival of stage dramas, a mechanism will be developed for that as well. The goal of the theatre advisory committee is to end vulgarity in stage dramas and restore the cultural, traditional theatre, she added.

She further mentioned that under the auspices of the Information and Culture Department, a Theater Festival will be held on November 20 and 21. The festival will showcase the talents of stage actors, and it will be a completely family-friendly event. The festival will be rich in Punjab’s culture, traditions and characteristic humour.

