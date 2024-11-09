AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

Customs dept under fire for issuing time-barred notices

Hamid Waleed Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

LAHORE: The customs department is facing intense criticism for issuing time-barred notices, creating unnecessary hurdles for importers and fuelling concerns of corruption within the department.

A recent case has brought this issue to the forefront, where an importer rightfully contested a show-cause notice issued beyond the stipulated 180-day period, as mandated by Section 32(A)(2) of the Customs Act, 1969.

In this instance, the notice was issued after one year and seven months, rendering it time-barred. The department’s failure to provide any explanation for this delay has raised eyebrows, with experts arguing that such instances undermine the department’s credibility and perpetuate corruption.

“Once a matter becomes time-barred, subsequent enhancements in the period of limitation cannot reopen closed transactions,” stated the importer, citing established legal principles. This principle is supported by various judicial precedents, he added.

The incident has sparked concerns about the department’s efficiency and potential abuse of power. The public deserves transparency and accountability from government agencies, and the customs department’s actions seem to fall short of these expectations.

According to legal experts, the department’s delay in issuing show-cause notices can have significant implications.

They said the world practices on issuing show-cause notices by customs departments emphasize fairness, transparency, and adherence to statutory requirements. The primary purpose of a show-cause notice is to provide taxpayers with a reasonable opportunity to respond to allegations of non-compliance or wrongdoing.

It may be noted that show-cause notices are a statutory requirement in many jurisdictions, including Pakistan. It is generally presumed that the notice must be comprehensive, clearly stating the grounds for the action, and providing the taxpayer with sufficient information to respond effectively. Further, notices must be issued within a stipulated time frame, ensuring that taxpayers are not taken by surprise and have adequate time to respond.

The Federal Board of Revenue has previously clarified that proceedings that need to be initiated or compliances that need to be done by taxpayers should be done as per the time limit provided under the law. However, in this case, the customs department’s inaction has led to a time-barred notice, rendering it legally ineffective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

customs corruption FBR importers Customs dept

Comments

200 characters

Customs dept under fire for issuing time-barred notices

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories