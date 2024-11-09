AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-09

Meezan Bank partners with Trifit Gym

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, has recently entered into an exclusive partnership with Trifit Gym, a world-class fitness club in Karachi and Islamabad, to offer its premium cardholders a significant discount on fitness packages.

Through this collaboration, Meezan Bank’s Premium Cardholders will be able to enjoy up to 50 percent discount on Trifit packages at any Trifit Gym location, giving them access to top-tier fitness facilities at a fraction of the usual cost—representing savings of over PKR 80,000 annually.

Zia ul Hasan, Group Executive - Retail Banking &Operations expressed his gratitude for the successful partnership, stating, “At Meezan Bank, our customers’ well-being is our top priority, extending beyond just financial services. Through our partnership with Trifit Gym, we are able to offer our Premium Cardholders valuable savings and a healthier lifestyle, reflecting our commitment to enriching their lives holistically.”

Iftikhar Ul Haq, Group Head - Consumer Finance conveyed his appreciation for the collaboration, saying, “We understand that our customers seek value and quality in every partnership we offer.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Meezan Bank Zia Ul Hasan Meezan Bank’s Premium Cardholders Trifit Gym

