Sui Development and Production Lease: PPL clarification

Press Release Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) seeks to clarify the status of Sui Development and Production Lease. The Company wishes to address recent news reports regarding Sui Development and Production Lease (D&PL), based on approvals from the Federal Cabinet and the Economic Coordination Committee.

The Company emphasized that discussions with the relevant authorities and stakeholders remain positive and ongoing. The execution of D&PL is contingent upon the signing of Sui Petroleum Concession Agreement and fulfilment of terms specified in the Lease.

PPL wishes to clear any misperception that may have arisen due to the recent publication, and reaffirms its dedication to a positive, collaborative partnership with the Government of Balochistan (GoB). PPL remains steadfast in its commitment to actively engage with GoB and to continue supporting the development and welfare of communities in Dera Bugti, Sui, and across Balochistan.

Notwithstanding above, the execution of lease beside Royalty shall attract Lease Extension and Production Bonus, approximately Rs58.5 billion over the duration of the lease period.

