AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-09

‘Human anti-D immunoglobulin’ injection in market: DRAP issues immediate recall alerts

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: Following the identification of falsified Rhophylac 300mcg PFS, human Anti-D immunoglobulin injection in market, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued an immediate recall alert while directing the field force to increase the surveillance activities in market to confiscate the products.

The Anti-D immunoglobulin is used to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) in patients with Rh-positive blood. Falsified injectable products may cause severe and lethal adverse effects as the safety and quality attributes of the products

The DRAP in an advisory issued here on Friday directed to the National Regulatory Field Force, distribution, pharmacies, medical stores, healthcare professionals, physician, pharmacist, nurses, maternal and child health centres to not procure/supply unregistered drugs.

The regulator said that M/s HakimsonsImpex (Private) Ltd, Karachi, has notified DRAP regarding the presence of falsified Rhophylac 300mcg PFS in the market across Pakistan and also referred to letter No 438/PDI-ZR/PWR, received from provincial inspector, Peshawar for verification of the sample. The packaging of the product shows two different batch numbers while barcode scan displays another batch number.

The Anti-D immunoglobulin is a commercial biological antibody derived from human plasma that targets red blood cells (RBCs) positive for the Rh (D) antigen (also referred to as the D antigen).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

DRAP ITP RBCs

Comments

200 characters

‘Human anti-D immunoglobulin’ injection in market: DRAP issues immediate recall alerts

Cabinet decides to divide NTDC into two entities

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories