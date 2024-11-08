Pakistan wants to work with US on basis of ‘mutual respect’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan expressed its desire on Thursday to establish a good and cordial relationship with the new US administration based on “mutual respect, trust, and non-interference.”

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasised that Pakistan’s close ties with China would not affect its relations with the United States.

During a weekly media briefing, she mentioned that the president, prime minister, and deputy prime minister/foreign minister of Pakistan sent congratulatory messages to Donald Trump on his US election victory.

When asked whether the new administration might demand the release of Imran Khan from jail, the spokesperson refused to comment on speculative social media reports.

“Our relationship with America is decades-old, and we look forward to working with the new government on the basis of mutual respect and trust and non-interference,” she added.

The spokesperson also noted that Pakistan and China are engaged in crucial discussions to ensure the safety and security of Chinese nationals working on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, affirming that Chinese engineers and workers are well-protected in Pakistan. Describing Pakistan-China relations as “ironclad,” she underscored that Beijing has been Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner for decades.

“We support each other on all core issues, and CPEC remains a central pillar of our bilateral ties, which we aim to further strengthen,” she said.

In response to a question about a potential joint security mechanism, she clarified that Pakistan and China maintain robust discussions, especially on security issues. She was of the view that various proposals are being discussed between the two countries but declined to divulge further details due to being sensitive in nature.

In a question, she said the cypher was a confidential issue and is covered under the Official Secrets Act and cannot be discussed openly.

The spokesperson also announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Baku on November 12-13 to attend the COP29 conference, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and key cabinet members. The delegation is also scheduled to visit Riyadh.

She, however, brushed aside the impression of any bilateral sideline meeting of PM Shehbaz with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. The prime minister will also attend an international conference on Gaza in Riyadh on 11th of this month.

In response to a question, she clarified that Pakistan and Iranian forces did not conduct a joint military operation. This misinformation, spread by a terror group, should not be taken seriously. Pakistan’s security forces conducted an indigenous operation within Pakistani territory, approximately 30 km inside Panjgur, against terrorist elements.

Pakistani and Iranian foreign ministers and prime ministers recently discussed border security, expressing hope that the Pakistan-Iran border will remain peaceful. She said India cannot suppress the freedom and inalienable rights of self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC has sought consular access for Pakistani businessman Asif Marchant detained in the United States.

