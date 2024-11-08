AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-08

NIC hosts Connect 2024, bringing Pakistan’s thriving startup ecosystem into spotlight

Tahir Amin Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:10am

ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Center (NIC), on Thursday, showcased local innovation, bringing Pakistan’s thriving startup ecosystem into the spotlight, who are not only addressing the country’s unique needs but also pushing boundaries to compete on a global stage.

The NIC Islamabad stands as Pakistan’s premier technology business incubator, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship and driving technological progress.

The center’s initiatives empower startups to scale their impact, achieve sustainability, and thrive on both local and global stages.

The NIC hosted a media day event, NIC Connect 2024, bringing Pakistan’s thriving startup ecosystem into the spotlight.

The event provided a platform for 24 trailblazing startups to showcase their cutting-edge solutions, sparking excitement and interest from the media, community, and tech enthusiasts alike.

The media day event highlighted the inspiring journeys of local innovators who are tackling pressing challenges across various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, Artificial Intelligence and sustainability.

Attendees were introduced to transformative ideas that are not only addressing Pakistan’s unique needs but also pushing boundaries to compete on a global stage. Some of the standout startups that captivated audiences included: EV Square: Advancing Pakistan’s green mobility through innovative electric vehicle solutions. Truly Pakistan: Revolutionising the tourism industry with state-of-the-art software for travel and hospitality.

FitHer: Pioneering women’s wellness with a community-driven approach to fitness.

EMR Chains: Enhancing healthcare management through blockchain technology.

NajoomiExperia: Utilising AI analytics to optimize call center operations for greater efficiency.

These startups represent the bright future of Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape, offering solutions that not only solve local problems but also have the potential to make an impact globally.

The NIC spokesperson stated, “Today’s Media Day was a celebration of the innovative spirit and resilience of Pakistani entrepreneurs. These startups are proof that local talent has the power to build solutions for the future, ones that can compete on a global level while creating meaningful change at home.”

The NIC Islamabad’s incubation programmes offer startups essential support, including mentorship, technical resources, funding access, and industry connections.

By fostering a nurturing environment for young businesses, the NIC Islamabad is helping shape the next generation of Pakistani innovators who are poised to drive economic growth and enhance Pakistan’s reputation in the tech world.

