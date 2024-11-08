AGL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.49%)
Minister, US CG discuss agricultural development

Recorder Report Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:12am

LAHORE: Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the Minister for Agriculture & Livestock Punjab, held a meeting with US Consul General Kristin K Hawkins in Lahore, where they discussed key topics related to agricultural development, including mechanization, modern technologies, Genetically Modified (GMO) seeds, anti-smog measures, and the Pesticides and Fertilizer Act.

The Minister emphasized Punjab’s interest in leveraging US expertise to enhance crop productivity, particularly in cotton and soyabean farming. He expressed gratitude for US financial support through USAID, which has significantly contributed to Punjab’s agricultural projects.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is focusing on comprehensive agricultural development, with several major initiatives currently underway.

Among the key initiatives, the Minister highlighted the “Transforming Punjab Agriculture Programme,” a landmark project valued at PKR 400 billion. This initiative has provided interest-free loans worth PKR 150 billion to farmers via the Kisan Card this year. For sustainable smog control, the government has implemented proactive measures, including the distribution of super seeders to farmers with a 60/40 subsidy. Additionally, the government is planning to launch a rental service for modern agricultural machinery, making these resources available to farmers at subsidized rates.

The Minister also outlined plans to establish Agri Malls in every district of Punjab, where farmers will have access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides at discounted prices, alongside machinery rental services. In addition, the government is subsidizing the purchase of 9,500 tractors, offering a PKR 1 million subsidy per tractor. Efforts are also underway to transition farmers’ electric tube wells to solar energy, aiming to reduce production costs and enhance per-acre yields.

The Minister also shared plans to establish a state-of-the-art laboratory in Lahore to test fertilizer and pesticide samples, further strengthening agricultural standards in the province.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo reiterated that agriculture remains a top priority for the provincial government. He also highlighted ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders on upcoming amendments to the Pesticides and Fertilizer Acts, which will soon be presented to the Punjab Assembly for approval.

The meeting was attended by the Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Punjab Agriculture Department Consultant Muhammad Anjum Ali.

agriculture sector farming sector agricultural development US CG Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Kristin Hawkins

