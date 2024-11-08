During second Trump presidency: Press freedom must be staunchly defended: CPJ

NEW YORK: Following the results of the 2024 US presidential election, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has warned that the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the United States represents a turning point for media freedom as a critical pillar of democracy, given his longstanding, wanton attacks on journalists.

In a statement published today, CPJ’s board of directors said, “At this pivotal moment in US history, we urge the next administration and decision makers across government and business to recognize the free press and the factual information that journalists provide as an essential component of democracy, stability, and public safety.”

“The threats against, and lies about, the media that have characterized much of the Republican Party’s presidential campaign represent a clear and direct danger to media freedom,” said CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg. “CPJ will continue to defend a free and independent press in the United States as we do around the world and to take all measures to keep reporters safe.”

CPJ’s October 2024 special report on press freedom in the US determined that the safety of the press throughout the country hangs in the balance as journalists face violence, online harassment, legal challenges, and attacks by police.

The hostile media climate fostered during Donald Trump’s first presidency — expected to continue in his forthcoming second term — poses great risks to media inside and outside the country, according to U.S. and international journalists cited in the report.

In 2016, CPJ’s board also published a warning about the perils of a Trump presidency.