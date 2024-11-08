AGL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.24%)
AIRLINK 129.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.37%)
BOP 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 4.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
DFML 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.79%)
DGKC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.75%)
FFBL 65.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HUBC 112.70 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.81%)
HUMNL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.41%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
MLCF 41.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 60.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
OGDC 183.76 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.53%)
PAEL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 146.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.2%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 70.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.23%)
TOMCL 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.18%)
TREET 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 51.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
UNITY 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,868 Increased By 26.1 (0.26%)
BR30 30,156 Increased By 119.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 92,762 Increased By 241.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,825 Increased By 38.9 (0.14%)
Nov 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-08

Iqbal Day on Nov 9: restoring public holiday

Published November 8, 2024 Updated November 8, 2024 08:39am

It is heartening to note that the federal government has announced a nationwide public holiday on November 9 to mark the birth anniversary of national poet Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

The Iqbal Day was on the calendar of national public holidays for decades, but the interior ministry, through a circular issued on Nov 4, 2015, announced the cancellation of the day as an annual holiday without specifying a reason. Much later, a Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government restored the holiday in 2022.

Now the federal government, which is again being led by Shehbaz Sharif, in particular is required to take steps aimed at creating greater awareness among the masses about the works and thoughts of this philosopher poet.

In his poetry, Iqbal largely addresses the Muslim youth in undivided India with a view to motivating them to stand up to get their rights. No doubt, Iqbal was one of the greatest Urdu poets.

Moreover, Iqbal’s works in Persian language earned him huge recognition and popularity in Iran where he is revered as “Iqbal Lahori”.

The late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Pakistan earlier this year had alluded to this fact while offering fateha at Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore.

That Iqbal was a true visionary is a fact as he was the first politician who articulated the two-nation theory that ultimately led to the creation of Pakistan. His theory stood vindicated following Sangh Parivar’s ascent to power in India. In other words, Iqbal was country’s ideological founder.

Sania Mirza (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

public holiday iqbal day

Comments

200 characters

Iqbal Day on Nov 9: restoring public holiday

Tax exemptions in FY24 amounted to Rs3.8trn: FBR

Tax collection decreases 21.5pc in 2023-24

Tax-to-GDP ratio drastically down in 2023-24

15 sectors contribute 62.4pc of domestic sales tax revenue

IPP claims contracts being negotiated ‘forcibly’

Oil prices fall as Hurricane Rafael expected to start weakening

Notification issued: SC judges get hefty allowance hike

No gas for CPPs as per IMF terms: MoC moves PM for reversal of decision

PSMA seeks nod to export more sugar

‘Economic resurgence’: govt spells out its achievements

Read more stories