Sharjeel defends Sindh govt’s performance, assails anti-govt propaganda campaign

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a negative propaganda campaign was maliciously launched against the Pakistan Peoples Party, attributing inaction and negativity to its governance. He emphasized that there are many areas where the Sindh government excels. The healthcare facilities introduced by the Sindh government serve not only the people of Sindh but also citizens from across the country and neighbouring countries, who are benefiting from these services.

A delegation of journalists from Islamabad met with Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, at the Directorate of Electronic and Print Media in Clifton, Karachi. Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon warmly welcomed the visiting journalists. After touring various districts in Sindh, the journalists praised the Sindh government’s development initiatives in health, education, and other sectors during their meeting with the senior minister.

Addressing the delegation, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that journalist friends from Islamabad had come to Karachi at the special invitation of the Sindh government, and they were warmly welcomed.

He added that journalists from KP and Lahore had also been invited previously to inform people in other regions of the country about the facilities provided by the Sindh government.

He noted that people previously had to travel to India for lung transplants. However, thanks to the efforts of the People’s Party and the Sindh government, this facility is now available in Pakistan, where transplants are provided free of charge.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto empowered the women of this country and initiated the Lady Health Workers program. Initially, in many backward areas, women did not even have identity cards. However, when President Asif Ali Zardari launched the Benazir Income Support Program, people began to understand the importance of identity cards, and women actively started obtaining their own.

He stated that the roads managed by the Sindh government are among the best. Since all of Pakistan’s goods pass through the Sindh section of the National Highway, the federal government should focus on maintaining the National Highway.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the lives and health of the people are the top priorities of the People’s Party and the Sindh government. The Sindh government is investing billions of rupees in various sectors, including health. He mentioned that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had advised Ahsan Iqbal to take lessons from Sindh’s initiatives.

He said that the Thar Coal project was initially launched by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto but was later halted. When President Asif Ali Zardari came into power, he revived the project. Today, thousands of megawatts of electricity are being supplied to the national grid from Thar Coal, benefiting the entire country. He emphasized that there could be no greater service than contributing thousands of megawatts to the national grid. “We have been elected by the people to serve them,” he added. Economists believe that Thar coal is the key solution to the energy crisis. The Sindh government has invested over one billion dollars in the infrastructure of the Thar Coal project.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the People’s Party has done the most for the minority community, building temples, churches, and community centers for them. He also highlighted that the Sindh government is actively working to promote the tourism sector.

He said that an impression was created that the law and order situation in Sindh is poor, but in reality, the situation is very good. He pointed out that our journalist friends traveled by road from Sukkur to Thar at night, demonstrating the safety and security in the region.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari are eager to establish an NICVD (National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases) in Balochistan. He added that the Sindh government is ready to assist wherever KP and Punjab require help for similar projects.

He stated that the People’s Party government at the federal level has been short-lived, which has led to a shortage of resources for Sindh. Despite these limitations, the Sindh government has continued to serve the people to the fullest.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the PPP has always strived to discourage the politics of bigotry and hatred. He emphasized that there is no bias on the ground, but a few individuals foster prejudice for their own malicious purposes. These individuals want others to speak in a biased manner, and when they do, the situation escalates, to which the People’s Party responds.

