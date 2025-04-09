Oil and gas exploration: Pakistan, Turkiye step into cooperation

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Pakistan and Turkiye have stepped into cooperation in oil and gas exploration.

On the sidelines of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025, Pakistan and Turkiye have signed a joint bidding agreement to jointly participate in offshore bid round of Pakistan.

In February 2025, the Government of Pakistan announced an offshore block bid round, offering 40 offshore blocks in the Makran and Indus basins for the grant of exploration licences.

Pakistan, Türkiye commit to strengthen strategic partnership at 7th High-Level Council Session

This bid round is a significant opportunity for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country’s upstream energy sector.

Today, we are pleased to announce that reputable Pakistani E&P companies, Mari Energies Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), have signed a Joint Bidding Agreement with Turkish state-owned enterprise, Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), to jointly participate in offshore bid round.

We believe that this strategic collaboration will bring much-needed FDI to Pakistan and pave the way for the sharing and deployment of international technologies, expertise, and skill sets to explore and exploit the untapped potential of Pakistan’s offshore region.

While meeting the Turkish Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Ali Pervaiz Malik, expressed his high hopes for Pak-Turkiye cooperation. He remarked that seismic studies indicate significant offshore reserves.

We are committed to provide full support and strongly encourage such collaborative efforts to exploring this potential.

Alparslan Bayraktar commended Pakistan’s efforts in organising Future Minerals Investment Forum.

Agreement was signed by Ahmed Turkoglu, CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation and Faheem Haider (MD Mari Energies), Ahmad Hayat Lak (MD OGDCL), Imran Abbasi (MD PPL).

