AGL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.2%)
AIRLINK 128.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.31%)
CNERGY 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
DGKC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
FCCL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.17%)
FFBL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.71%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
HUMNL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
KEL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.3%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NBP 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
OGDC 178.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
PAEL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 146.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.24%)
PRL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SEARL 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.44%)
TELE 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
TOMCL 36.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.12%)
TRG 51.53 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.32%)
UNITY 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,517 Increased By 495.3 (0.54%)
KSE30 28,812 Increased By 147.1 (0.51%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

PM, IK congratulate Trump

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump, the US president-elect, on his return to the White House after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In his congratulatory message posted on X, Sharif mentioned Trump as president-elect extending congratulations on his “historic victory for a second term.”

“I look forward to working closely with the incoming administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership @realDonaldTrump,” said Sharif. Meanwhile, incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan has also felicitated Trump on his election victory.

“The will of the American people held against all odds,” he wrote on X. The ex-prime minister hoped that Trump would push for peace, human rights and democracy globally.

The PTI also took to its official X handle to congratulate the Republican candidate and his VP-elect, stating that the people of the United States have spoken and their “mandate has been respected”.

It added that it is “a stark contrast to Pakistan, where the public mandate was blatantly stolen.”

During his tenure as prime minister of Pakistan, Imran shared amicable ties with Trump administration — a reason why the PTI celebrates the US president-elect’s return to power as a potential advantage.

In an interesting development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, who has been a staunch critic of Trump, deleted a series of old critical tweets he had shot against Trump after he won the polls. The tweets go as far back as 2016 when Iqbal had made a comparison of the political rhetoric of Trump and Imran Khan.

The minister said that he was quite surprised how strong were the similarities in the tone and the language used by the two politicians and their followers.

As can be seen, Iqbal has already responded with a very thought-provoking analysis about Imran Khan’s rising popularity as he tweeted: “I am surprised to see amazing similarity in tone and language of Trump and IK followers,” referencing the growing popularity of Khan, then PM, in Pakistan. Then three days later, he followed it with another: “Can you guess Pakistani Donald Trump?

Back in October 2016, Iqbal tweeted: “We have one in Pakistan too. He will be shown way out soon. Insha Allah!” This was in reference to Khan, an opinion that many now realise as ironic since Khan emerged victorious in 2018. Those tweets he deleted are going viral again after President Trump’s re-election as the US president. It sparked debates on various social media platforms that would be shared with public amazement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump US President PTI Imran Khan PMLN Pakistan US relations PM Shehbaz Sharif 2024 US election PTI founder

Comments

200 characters

PM, IK congratulate Trump

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories