AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,258 Increased By 236.4 (0.26%)
KSE30 28,743 Increased By 78.4 (0.27%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Parachinar-Tal Hangu road closure enters 30th day: Offices, businesses remain closed in Parachinar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Educational institutions, offices, and businesses in Parachinar remained closed on Wednesday to mourn the killing of two locals on Tuesday evening. The protest was organized by Anjuman Hussainia Parachinar.

The deceased, identified as Wahab Ali and Imtiaz, were fatally shot while traveling through Bagan Lower Kurram. Both victims had recently returned from Qatar after seven years and spent 23 days in Peshawar before attempting to reach their hometown on Tuesday. During the incident, a woman was also injured in the firing.

Jalal Hussain Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman Hussainia Parachinar, appealed to federal and provincial authorities to take steps to restore peace in the restive region. A local resident, speaking anonymously, reported that six firing incidents have occurred in the area over the past month, contributing to clashes between various tribes and sectarian groups.

The closure of the Parachinar-Tal Hangu Road, now entering its 30th day, has led to severe shortages of food, essential supplies, and life-saving medicines in Parachinar. Representatives from all religious sects in the region have called upon the government to reopen the road and are actively collaborating to restore peace and stability across sectarian lines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

educational institutions businesses Parachinar Parachinar Tal Hangu road closure

Comments

200 characters

Parachinar-Tal Hangu road closure enters 30th day: Offices, businesses remain closed in Parachinar

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories