Parachinar-Tal Hangu road closure enters 30th day: Offices, businesses remain closed in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD: Educational institutions, offices, and businesses in Parachinar remained closed on Wednesday to mourn the killing of two locals on Tuesday evening. The protest was organized by Anjuman Hussainia Parachinar.

The deceased, identified as Wahab Ali and Imtiaz, were fatally shot while traveling through Bagan Lower Kurram. Both victims had recently returned from Qatar after seven years and spent 23 days in Peshawar before attempting to reach their hometown on Tuesday. During the incident, a woman was also injured in the firing.

Jalal Hussain Bangash, Secretary of Anjuman Hussainia Parachinar, appealed to federal and provincial authorities to take steps to restore peace in the restive region. A local resident, speaking anonymously, reported that six firing incidents have occurred in the area over the past month, contributing to clashes between various tribes and sectarian groups.

The closure of the Parachinar-Tal Hangu Road, now entering its 30th day, has led to severe shortages of food, essential supplies, and life-saving medicines in Parachinar. Representatives from all religious sects in the region have called upon the government to reopen the road and are actively collaborating to restore peace and stability across sectarian lines.

