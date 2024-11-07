AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

MCL directs restoration of all damaged street lights

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

LAHORE: Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia has said that the Zonal Officers should update all the schemes immediately and the works should be completed before the tender on November 8.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Wednesday. He said the restoration of damaged street lights should be completed soon, adding that practical steps were being taken to restore the beauty of the city; in addition, transparency in the system would be ensured through e-tendering and the mega project of the development plan would be implemented to restore the streets of the city.

“The project includes water supply and street lights maintenance and would involve third-party audit and consultation of environmental experts. The tender opening date has been fixed on November 8,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza visited different locations within Tehsil City, Ravi and Shalimar to review the encroachment situation and cleaning measures in the vicinity of Band Road Sherakot, Bhamman Jhugian Point, Ring Road Service Road, Mahmood Booti Ring Road and directed the MCL to ensure the elimination of encroachment immediately.

He gave instructions that the encroachment mafia should not be lenient at any cost and directed MO Kashif Jalil (R) that banners, flexes, streamers and hoardings should not be seen across the city. Additionally, the DC directed MCL CO to evacuate the animals from the urban city on top priority; animals should not be present anywhere in the urban population.

Meanwhile, he also inspected the cleanliness around Mahmood Booti Ring Road and expressed his dissatisfaction with poor cleaning arrangements. He said that all available resources should be used to maintain the city’s beauty.

