LHC directs commissioner to reply contempt proceedings

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner Lahore to submit his reply by November 22 on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for not deciding an application to grant tehsil status to Manga Mandi city.

Petitioner a resident of Manga Mandi, Sheikh Latif Shahid through his counsel argued that the court on January 23 last had directed the commissioner to decide his client’s application within one month.

The commissioner, however, failed to comply with the court order despite the lapse of almost a year. He, therefore, asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the commissioner and punish him under the law.

