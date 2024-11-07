LESCO extends deadline for purchasing bi-directional meters

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has extended the deadline for purchasing private static bi-directional meters for net metering until November 15.

The decision was made on the directives of Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder, following which Customer Services Director Sarwar Mughal announced the extension. Previously, the last date for purchasing these meters was October 31, after which Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) bi-directional meters were to be installed for net metering.

The extension was granted due to minor delays in the delivery of AMI meters. This move aims to prevent any inconvenience to LESCO consumers.

Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Hayder assured that LESCO prioritizes its consumers and is committed to providing them with the best possible facilities.

Meanwhile, LESCO continued its successful anti-power theft campaign. In the past 24 hours, 534 power thieves were identified across the region. Cases were registered against 176, while 31 were arrested. The seized connections included: one industrial, 5 commercial, 9 agricultural, and 518 domestic connections. These connections were disconnected, and a detection bill of 389,701 units, valued at Rs.15.181 million, was charged.

