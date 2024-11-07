AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Print 2024-11-07

10,000 EV charging stations to be set up by 2030

Nuzhat Nazar Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:39am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain announced the government’s ambitious plan to establish 10,000 EV charging stations across Pakistan by 2030, aiming to reduce reliance on fuel imports, lower carbon emissions, and support sustainable, eco-friendly transportation.

During a press conference, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in a press briefing at an exhibition organised by the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

Hussain shared that around 31 companies have expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s EV sector, with two companies already granted licenses to manufacture electric vehicles. He emphasised that the government is committed to supporting electric vehicles, including the introduction of the second EV policy by November 30, building on the progress made with the first policy launched by the current administration.

In line with the government’s EV policy, the Punjab government is also working on electric two- and three-wheelers, which will receive subsidies to encourage widespread adoption. For electric motorcycles alone, the government has allocated Rs4 billion.

As part of efforts to support education and promote EV usage, the government will provide 100 electric bikes to students based on merit through a transparent bidding process. This initiative, the minister added, aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of a cleaner, greener Pakistan.

Private sector involvement is set to play a significant role in the EV industry’s expansion, with local manufacturing activities expected to start soon. “The private sector has a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth, and our economy is steadily improving,” the minister stated.

This shift towards EVs is anticipated to have positive impacts on Pakistan’s environment and economy.

With the government’s commitment and private sector support, Pakistan is well-positioned for a sustainable and greener future.

