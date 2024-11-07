AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
Nov 07, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Chinese nationals in Karachi: PM visits Embassy to condemn attack

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the Chinese Embassy to condemn a firing incident, in Karachi yesterday, in which Chinese nationals were injured and assured exemplary punishment to those involved in the incident.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, he said that he came to condemn the yesterday’s attack on Chinese nationals and to inquire after the health of those injured in the incident.

He assured the Chinese ambassador that those responsible in the incident would be apprehended soon and would be awarded exemplary punishment, PM Office Media Wing said in a statement.

He informed the Chinese ambassador that he was personally supervising the process of arresting those involved in the incident and bringing them to justice.

Besides, he had directed to provide the best medical facilities to the Chinese citizens injured in the incident, he said, adding that it was a matter of satisfaction that the health of the injured Chinese nationals was improving.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the prime minister.

Sharif said that China was a long-standing friend of Pakistan and the attack on the Chinese nationals was a desperate attempt to damage Pakistan-China fraternal relations.

He reiterated that the security of Chinese nationals, working in Pakistan, was the top priority of the government.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for his visit and hoped that he would play his role in bringing those responsible for the incident to justice soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Chinese embassy Chinese nationals PM Shehbaz Sharif firing incident

