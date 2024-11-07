Fakhr-e-Jahan takes oath as minister in KP cabinet

PESHAWAR: Syed Fakhr-e-Jahan, Advisor to KP CM on Sports and Youth Affairs took as a Provincial Minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet here on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held here at the Governor’s House wherein Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, administered the oath to him.

Besides, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, the Inspector General of Police, administrative secretaries and political workers attended the ceremony at large.

The occasion marked a significant moment in the provincial political landscape as Syed Fakhr-e-Jahan officially joined the provincial cabinet as a minister. After oath Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, fellow cabinet members, and others congratulated him and wished success for him in his new role.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to party leadership for reposing trust in him and vowed to serve with renewed zeal, stating that he would continue his previous performance with greater dedication and energy. He emphasized that as a provincial minister, he would use all his capabilities to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without any political discrimination and take every possible step to address their grievances and problems.

