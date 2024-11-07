AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.16%)
BOP 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (11.59%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.99%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.32%)
DFML 40.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.56%)
DGKC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
FCCL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.57%)
FFBL 66.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
FFL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.47%)
MLCF 42.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.57%)
NBP 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.08%)
OGDC 178.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.2%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.1%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PPL 146.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.37%)
PRL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.51%)
PTC 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
SEARL 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.78%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.7%)
TPLP 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.59 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (9.79%)
TRG 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,795 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 29,647 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 92,021 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,665 No Change 0 (0%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-07

Fakhr-e-Jahan takes oath as minister in KP cabinet

Recorder Report Published 07 Nov, 2024 06:16am

PESHAWAR: Syed Fakhr-e-Jahan, Advisor to KP CM on Sports and Youth Affairs took as a Provincial Minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet here on Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was held here at the Governor’s House wherein Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, administered the oath to him.

Besides, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly, the Inspector General of Police, administrative secretaries and political workers attended the ceremony at large.

The occasion marked a significant moment in the provincial political landscape as Syed Fakhr-e-Jahan officially joined the provincial cabinet as a minister. After oath Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, fellow cabinet members, and others congratulated him and wished success for him in his new role.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed gratitude to party leadership for reposing trust in him and vowed to serve with renewed zeal, stating that he would continue his previous performance with greater dedication and energy. He emphasized that as a provincial minister, he would use all his capabilities to serve the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without any political discrimination and take every possible step to address their grievances and problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Cabinet Syed Fakhr e Jahan

Comments

200 characters

Fakhr-e-Jahan takes oath as minister in KP cabinet

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

Energy transmission sector: AIIB shows interest in exploring investments

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Discos’ FCAs for Sept: Nepra approves Rs1.27 per unit negative adjustment

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Pakistan moving on path of economic stability: Aurangzeb

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt to auction or send back polluted cargo: minister

4 aircraft grounded: Restart operations or face sanctions, PCAA warns Serene Air

FTO’s office sees 67pc spike in complaints against FBR

Read more stories