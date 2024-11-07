Punjab Governor supports increase in army chief’s tenure

LAHORE: Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Wednesday that increasing the term of the Army Chief from three years to five years was the need of the hour.

“President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto have a key role in forming the coalition government,” the governor said this while talking to the media and attending a reception given by Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Malik Rashid in Lahore today.

The governor said that the functioning of a coalition government is necessary for the development and stability of the country. He said that due to political stability in the country, there has been economic improvement, inflation has currently reached single digit, if this system runs for five years; the situation will improve further. He said that Bilawal Bhutto played an important role in the 26th constitutional amendment. He said that the increase in the number of judges will benefit the common man. It is very important to dispense justice to the people on time, he added. He said that the judicial murder of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was recognized after many years. The history has been corrected, but we have lost a great leader.

The governor said that Bilawal Bhutto has the abilities of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that there is a deadlock in the agreements with the government, adding that decisions in this regard will be made upon the return of the leadership from abroad. He said that the mandate of the PPP has always been stolen. He added that the PPP has never shaken hands from under the table. The governor Punjab said that the PPP has taken a bitter sip for the country. He said that the workers of the PPP are the asset of the party and the doors of the Governor House are always open for the youth.

He added that the PPP welcomes the newly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump. He said that Trump’s victory is a democratic process, the people have voted for him.

In response to a question, the governor said that Pakistan is an independent country and no one interferes in its internal matters.

Senior PPP leaders Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Aqib Sarwar and others were also present on this occasion.

Later, the governor attended the 35th anniversary of the daily Bhulekha as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Punjabi language is our identity and it is very important to preserve its identity. He said that the role of Bhulekha newspaper for the promotion of Punjabi language is commendable. He said that Bhulekha newspaper has been publishing in Punjabi language for the last 35 years which is a big achievement.

