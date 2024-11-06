AGL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (7.68%)
World

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 06:06pm

DUBAI: Four people were sentenced to death by a revolutionary court in northwestern Iran over charges of spying for Israel, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Fars said three of the defendants - whose nationalities it did not give - were accused of helping Israel’s spy agency Mossad move equipment used in the 2020 assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

US believes Iranian-American journalist is detained in Iran

Fakhrizadeh was viewed by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian programme to develop nuclear weapons capability. The Islamic Republic has long denied any such ambition.

The Jewish Chronicle newspaper reported in February 2021, citing intelligence sources, that Fakhrizadeh was killed by a one-ton gun smuggled into Iran in pieces by Mossad agents, both Israeli and Iranian nationals.

Israel declined to comment at the time of his killing and on Wednesday an Israeli government spokesman said in response to the Fars report: “We never comment on such matters. There has been no change in our position.”

Iran executes Jewish Iranian man in murder case

Fars said the fourth defendant sentenced to death was linked to another unspecified espionage case.

Iran sentences four people to death over charges of spying for Israel

