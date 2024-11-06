AGL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (9.24%)
Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Reuters Published 06 Nov, 2024 11:48am
View of monitor screens displaying the smog situation at the Smog Cell at the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Punjab set up a “smog war room” to tackle severe pollution, officials said, as poor air quality in Lahore pushed the capital of the eastern province to the top of the rankings as the world’s most polluted city.

Live rankings by Swiss group IQAir gave the city a pollution index score of 1165, followed by the Indian capital of New Delhi, with 299.

At 11:45am, the score had become 630, but was still categorised as hazardous.

“The war room committee will review weather and air quality forecasts … daily and monitor the performance and actions of field officers,” said Sajid Bashir, a spokesperson for the province’s environment department.

Faheem sets up a fishing trap, with the bridge over the River Ravi in the background, amid smog in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Officials told Reuters it brings together staff from eight departments, with a single person charged with overseeing tasks from controlling burning of farm waste to managing traffic.

CM for starting ‘climate diplomacy’ with India to tackle smog challenge

Twice daily sessions will analyse data and forecasts to brief stakeholders on efforts to fight pollution, and issue daily advisories, they added.

But Wednesday’s index score for Lahore fell short of last week’s unprecedented score of 1900, which had exceeded recommended levels by more than 120 times, prompting closure of primary schools and orders to work from home.

At the time, Punjab’s senior minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, blamed the toxic air on pollution drifting across the border with India just 25 km (16 miles) away. Northern areas of the neighbouring nation are also battling severe pollution.

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

The Punjab government would ask Pakistan’s foreign office to take up the matter with India’s foreign ministry, she told the Indian Express newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

Faheem sets up a fishing trap, with the bridge over the River Ravi in the background, amid smog in Lahore, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
South Asia is shrouded in intense pollution every winter as cold air traps emissions, dust, and smoke from farm fires, while pollution could cut more than five years from people’s life expectancy in the region, a study found last year.

On Tuesday the environment minister of New Delhi, rated the world’s most polluted capital for four successive years by IQAir, said officials were looking to artificial rain to fight the problem this year.

