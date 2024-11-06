AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

Trade, investment and P2P contacts: Islamabad, Tehran concur on exploring avenues

Naveed Siddiqui Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have emphasised the need to strengthen bilateral relations through increased trade, energy cooperation and enhanced border management.

They expressed commitment to exploring avenues for enhancing trade, investment and people-to-people contacts.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s strong interest in deepening bilateral dialogue and cooperation to explore opportunities for regional connectivity.

The Iranian foreign minister echoed these sentiments, affirming Iran’s readiness to collaborate on mutually-beneficial initiatives and promote regional cooperation.

According to Foreign Office statement issued after a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also discussed the situation in the Middle East on Tuesday morning.

They underscored a shared vision for responding to common challenges through coordinated efforts. Both sides strongly condemned the Israeli genocidal acts in Gaza and expressed their common resolve in supporting the inalienable right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Pakistan and Iran have also condemned Israel’s unrestrained military aggression in the Middle East, its genocidal actions against innocent civilians and its illegal measures in occupied territories.

Addressing a joint news conference along with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi after their bilateral talks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Israeli actions are in violation of international law and the UN Charter and contribute to the root cause of all tensions in the Middle East.

The deputy prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s call for establishing a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of Pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. Ishaq Dar said we reject the propensity by occupying powers to equate the right to self-determination with terrorism, which, he said, is nothing, but a ploy to prolong their occupation and apartheid policies.

The deputy prime minister said the longstanding Palestinian and Jammu and Kashmir issues must be addressed through peaceful means by fully respecting the rights and aspirations of the affected populations in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the Charter.

The Iranian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s strong and clear stance in condemning the Israeli aggression against Iran. He said his country does not seek escalation however, reserve the right to legitimise defence under the UN Charter.

The Iranian foreign minister reiterated the commitment to further strengthen the brotherly relations with Pakistan in all areas including economy, trade, politics and culture. Iran FM also invited Deputy PM and Foreign Minister to participate in ECO meeting to be held in Tehran soon.

