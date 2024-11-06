200-bed Centre Gynecology, Obstetrics in Pindi: Senate body annoyed over continued construction despite ban

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday expressed annoyance over the continued construction of a long-delayed 200-bed Centre of Excellence in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi, despite a ban on the project.

The committee, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood discussed the long-delayed 200-bed Centre of Excellence in Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi.

The project was initially approved in 2007 with an estimated cost of Rs166 million. However, due to funding issues, the project faced several setbacks, and by 2023, the estimated cost had escalated to Rs218 million.

The committee raised concerns about discrepancies in these claims, casting doubt on their legitimacy.

Members of the committee expressed their dismay that construction had resumed despite reports of a formal ban on the project.

Representatives from the construction company, however, denied receiving any official notification of the ban.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) confirmed that the project remains incomplete, despite initial promises by the then prime minister in 2004 and a reduction in the scope of the project in 2017, when the hospital’s capacity was decreased from 400 to 200 beds.

The committee members criticised the Ministry of Housing and Works and its affiliated agencies for their handling of the project, highlighting the lack of progress and accountability.

In addition to the gynaecology centre, the committee also discussed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA)’s membership drives.

Initially based on a “first-come, first-served” approach, the allocation of membership shifted in 2015 to prioritise age seniority.

This change raised concerns about the transparency of the process, particularly regarding the allocation of plots in the Green Enclave-I and II sectors.

The committee was informed that efforts to accommodate members of Membership Drive-I included attempts to acquire additional government land through the Land Acquisition Collector (LAC).

However, these efforts were blocked in 2017 when Section-4 of the Land Acquisition Act (LAA) was repealed.

The committee also discussed the issue of illegal construction in Sector G-12, where high-rise buildings have been built without proper authorisation. Allegations surfaced regarding possible collusion between FGEHA officials and construction companies.

Senator Bilal Khan specifically questioned how such buildings were allowed to be constructed despite regulatory oversight.

The FGEHA’s Director General confirmed that some of the illegal buildings had been demolished and corrective actions were being taken following his appointment.

However, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the response and indicated that further investigations would be conducted.

The meeting was attended by senators Bilal Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Aslam Abro, Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Husna Bano, and Hidayatullah Khan, as well as senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works.

