‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ Programme: Rs600m disbursed among over 850 beneficiaries

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision “Apna Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme is continuing successfully, as tranche-1 payment to more than 850 applicants under this programme has been completed.

Citizens across Punjab have received Rs 600 million crore to build their own houses under this programme. Most of the houses of the citizens who received loans in the first phase under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme are nearing completion.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the Assembly Members to accompany Deputy Commissioners so as to visit the citizens who are building their houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme. The Assembly Member will also handover special letter of congratulation on behalf of CM Punjab to the beneficiaries under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

The Chief Minister congratulated the beneficiaries on getting loan amount under this programme. She in her congratulatory letter stated that the first instalment of “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme is being transferred to the account and now the beneficiaries can start construction of their own house as soon as possible.

She expressed her wish and prayed that may every homeless Pakistani should be blessed with own house. She further wrote, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and all of us are your companions in the journey of progress and prosperity.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on “World Tsunami Awareness Day” said, “Natural disasters like tsunami are natural factors and calamities are increasing due to hazardous effects of climate change. Pakistan is also facing serious problems of climate change and we need to chalk out a robust plan to effectively cope up with natural calamities. We need to learn from international experiences and strengthen our strategy in order to deal with tsunami disaster.”

She said, “The Punjab Government has introduced a comprehensive climate policy which also encompasses protection of human life and property in times of natural calamities. Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) is being equipped and developed on modern lines. The Punjab government is going to hold regular awareness programmes in order to impart awareness to the citizens to counter natural calamities.”

