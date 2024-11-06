AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-06

President HCSTSI appreciates SBP for reducing policy rate

Recorder Report Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

HYDRABAD: Muhammad Saleem Memon, President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), has appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its decision to reduce the policy rate by 250 basis points.

He stated that the SBP, recognizing the challenges facing Pakistan's economy, industrial growth and small business sector, has made a welcome move that will reduce the cost of doing business in Pakistan and boost investor confidence.

HCSTSI President commended the SBP's decision to bring the policy rate down from 17.5% to 15%, describing it as a praiseworthy step with positive implications for the economy.

He emphasized that key factors contributing to this decision include a substantial drop in inflation, a sharp decrease in food prices, lower global oil rates and the absence of anticipated hikes in the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) and gas tariffs.

This reduction in the policy rate, he noted, will positively impact Pakistan’s economy by enhancing industrial production, reducing financial costs for businesses and providing financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Small traders will also find it easier to access credit, leading to accelerated business activities and more job opportunities.

Chamber President highlighted that several Asian and European countries maintain interest rates in single digits, creating a favorable environment for their business communities and ensuring economic stability. To foster similar growth, Pakistan should also work towards bringing the interest rate within single digits, which would offer additional convenience to business people and investors, ultimately fostering economic progress.

He noted that the SBP’s timing is especially strategic, as recent surveys indicate that inflation dropped to 7.2% in October 2024, down from 9.6% in August 2024, marking the first single-digit inflation rate in over three years. This decision by the SBP will pave the way for sustainable growth and stability, injecting new vigor into the economy.

The HCSTSI President expressed optimism that the Government of Pakistan and the SBP will take joint measures to further stimulate economic activities and encourage investment within the industrial and trade sectors.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP policy rate HCSTSI Muhammad Saleem Memon President HCSTSI

Comments

200 characters

President HCSTSI appreciates SBP for reducing policy rate

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories