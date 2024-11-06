COP29 conference: Minister discusses agenda, preparations for participation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is committed to the United Nations Development Goals and will actively participate in the COP29 conference in Baku, Azarbaijan this month, where environmental priorities will be highlighted.

The minister discussed Pakistan's development agenda, preparations for participation in the COP29 conference and economic strategy in a meeting with Ambassador Munir Akram, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations on Monday night.

The minister said that despite having the lowest carbon emissions in the world, Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate and environmental changes. A panel discussion will be held at Pakistan Pavilion in which international participants will participate, he added.

Mentioning Pakistan’s efforts on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the federal minister said that Pakistan is the first country to make these goals a formal part of its national development agenda through Parliament. “All our development plans are aligned with these goals.”

The SDG Unit, established in the Ministry of Planning, now has the status of a dedicated section, which reviews the implementation of these plans and formulates strategies for achieving these goals.

Regarding the 17 goals of sustainable development by the United Nations, Iqbal further said that 17 task forces will soon be established in the Ministry of Planning which will monitor the projects at the national and provincial levels to ensure their implementation.

The minister also commented on the stock market situation in Pakistan and said that out of 530 companies, only 70 companies have exports of more than $10,000. Iqbal encouraged companies to increase exports and effectively use their potential in the global market, saying that “every enterprise in Pakistan should set an export target of more than $10,000.”

The federal minister expressed satisfaction over the recent wave of investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and said that the SIFC is providing an enabling environment for promoting large investments and business opportunities.

The federal minister expressed the hope that ongoing investment and economic reforms will lead Pakistan towards sustainable development.

