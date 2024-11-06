AGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.71%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
BOP 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.03%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 89.99 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.91%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
FFBL 66.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
FFL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
HUBC 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.4%)
HUMNL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.91%)
KEL 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.29%)
MLCF 42.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.3%)
NBP 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 180.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.51%)
PAEL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 147.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.63%)
PRL 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PTC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.05%)
SEARL 69.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.98%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.57%)
TREET 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
TRG 50.88 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.85%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,852 Increased By 46.1 (0.47%)
BR30 29,754 Increased By 76.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 92,705 Increased By 400.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 28,927 Increased By 86.6 (0.3%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

Pakistan reports 46th polio case of 2024

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 06 Nov, 2024 08:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 46 poliovirus cases in 2024, the latest case was registered in Qilla Saifullah district of Balochistan, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said.

According to PPEP, on June 8th first poliovirus case was reported in Quetta provincial capital city of Balochistan while the latest wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case has been reported in Qilla Saifullah district of Balochistan taking the provincial tally to 23rd.

In August 2024, Pakistan has reported seven poliovirus cases. The National Institute of Health (NIH) has notified the 46th polio case of the year from Qilla Saifullah where polio virus was detected in a child.

According to PPEP, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the NIH has confirmed the detection of the 46th Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan.

This is the second polio case from Qilla Saifullah, where several environmental samples have tested positive for WPV1. So far, 23 cases have been reported from Balochistan province, 12 from Sindh province, nine from KP and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Genetic sequencing of the sample collected from the child is underway. WPV1 has been detected in 76 districts, indicating widespread circulation of the virus and a continued serious risk to children’s well-being from a disease that can paralyse them for life.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan polio case PPEP

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan reports 46th polio case of 2024

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories