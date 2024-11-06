CCP implements comprehensive legal reforms

ISLAMABAD: In a major step to promote fair competition and enhance market transparency, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has implemented comprehensive legal reforms aimed at strengthening its legal and adjudication departments.

Senior CCP officials told reporters here on Tuesday at the CCP headquarters that the initiative has been taken by CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Sidhu. The reforms have expedited case processing, increased recoveries, and bolstered enforcement against anti-competitive practices, marking a new era of efficiency and accountability within the Commission.

A major focus of Dr Sidhu’s reforms has been to reduce backlogs and streamline adjudication processes, enabling CCP to better tackle pressing market violations. As part of these efforts, CCP has introduced an Early Hearing Application mechanism, allowing for accelerated case hearings in courts. This proactive measure has significantly reduced delays, bringing a new level of efficiency to CCP’s case management, officials said.

The impact of these reforms has been substantial. In the past year alone, the Competition Appellate Tribunal has decided over 40 cases, recovering more than Rs100 million in penalties. These financial recoveries, directed from companies found violating competition laws, mark a milestone in CCP’s enforcement efforts, setting a strong deterrent against monopolistic and anti-competitive practices in Pakistan.

They said that strengthening the adjudication department has been a top priority, with structural improvements allowing CCP to process cases faster and deliver timely justice.

The CCP has launched a new Case Management System, a digital tool that streamlines case presentations, tracks both pending and resolved cases, and provides detailed briefs on each matter. The CMS has improved organizational efficiency, allowing the CCP’s legal teams to focus on addressing competition issues more effectively.

Officials pointed out that the CCP has achieved favourable outcomes in over 40 cases, with 46 cases dismissed in favour of the Commission by CAT. These victories extend to additional successes in the Lahore and Islamabad High Courts, reinforcing CCP’s authority and legal position in the enforcement of competition laws.

In addition to reforms within the Commission, recent judgments from the Supreme Court and High Courts have reaffirmed CCP’s powers, setting important legal precedents.

Since December 2023, the Competition Appellate Tribunal has played a pivotal role in adjudicating appeals, resolving 170 appeals by July 2024. Out of the 39 decided matters, 37 appeals were resolved in CCP’s favour, while only two were allowed against CCP. With 36 appeals dismissed, the Tribunal has strengthened CCP’s enforcement framework, allowing it to implement competition laws more rigorously.

Chairman Dr Kabir Sidhu’s reforms represent a pivotal advancement in CCP’s mission to ensure fair competition in Pakistan. By fortifying its legal and adjudication departments, CCP has set a strong precedent for compliance, accountability, and market transparency. Through strategic improvements and a commitment to swift legal proceedings, CCP has reaffirmed its role as a guardian of consumer rights and a promoter of fair business practices, officials added.

